Tourism Authority of Thailand launches ecotourism campaign on social media

The Tourism Authority of Thailand enlisted 300 bloggers and social media influencers to promote ecotourism attractions across Thailand.

Nithee Seeprae, TAT’s southern region director, hosted the Aug. 13 seminar at the Mello Garden Restaurant in Bangkok.

Musicians Suppasut Techatanon and Prach Pongchai were on hand, along with Sompoj Tungnirandorn, administrator of the “Tiew Wua Tai Lom” Facebook page for the rollout of the “Thailand, I Miss You” campaign for social media addicts from seven 77 provinces.

The TAT campaign stresses the beauty of natural tourist attractions by presenting the scenery and messages of responsible tourism promotion to conserve Thailand’s natural resources.

Online influencers brainstormed themes about missing tourist attractions, lumping them into categories about missing forests and mountains, sea and sky, sunsets and sunrises, flowers and fauna, and missing traveling companions.

The bloggers will write and post about the various attractions through September.

At the same time, TAT has created a “Missing Nature” discount campaign with online booking site Traveloka offering discounts to Bangkok Bank credit card holders for resorts in Krabi, Phangnga, Phuket, Koh Samui and Koh Phangan.

Expectantly, it will boost domestic traveling by at least 20,000 tourists and expand tourism income by at least 70 million baht.











