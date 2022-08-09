Tour groups back in Pattaya, but no Chinese

Tour buses are back in Pattaya, but they are filled with Indians and Vietnamese, not the Chinese travelers Thailand got rich on.

The coaches were lined up again at the Pattaya Floating Market on Aug. 7 with the tour groups that are powering the city’s tourist recovery.







Atcharaporn Homsub, a boat noodle seller, said the Pattaya Music Festival also drew many Thai tourists to the market.

She said there still are some Chinese who float through, but they are traveling with their families in small groups, not organized tours.







She and other vendors said the government should do more to bring back the Chinese, as Indians and Vietnamese spend less.































