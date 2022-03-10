The Riviera Monaco ‘An Elegant Class Above’ is complete

At the launch ceremony on June 23, 2018, Winston Gale, Managing Director of The Riviera Group extolled his new undertaking saying, “Following the success of the Riviera Wong Amat and the Riviera Jomtien, the Riviera Monaco was created to provide a new experience in luxury living and lifestyle. The name says it all, as buyers and investors will get to experience a similar feel to Monaco in the tropics of Thailand.”

It doesn’t seem that long ago when the Na Jomtien Beach area had very little in the way of residences, be they housing estates or high-rise condos, but today, it’s a different story. The completed Riviera Monaco sits in the centre of all the other properties and is currently the tallest structure amongst the cluster of residential buildings on or near the beach.



The 40-storey luxury condominium is built on an eight-rai plot and offers 412 units with different sizes to suit everyone’s needs. The exceptional design and architecture of this unique, modern and sophisticated building ensure that almost all of the units have unobstructed views of the sea.

Even while in the planning, development and construction stages, The Riviera Monaco received numerous prestigious awards, some of which were ‘Best High-Rise Condo Development (Eastern Seaboard) Award’, ‘Best Condo Development’ (Eastern Seaboard) and ‘Best Condo Interior Design’ (Eastern Seaboard) Award, to name but just a few.







No other property developer has won the prestigious Best Condominium award five times in total, let alone in consecutive years.

The Riviera Group always delivers stunning buildings with endless photographic treats to entertain and stimulate your senses and the Riviera Monaco definitely does not disappoint. With a completely different design from previous projects, the super strong black and white tones found throughout provide a sharp yet breath-taking design language.

The carpark that greets you when you enter is like no other carpark seen in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world for that matter. Painstaking detail has been applied, polished items and a cutting-edge look provide an instant ‘wow’ reaction before you even enter the building.



The entrance itself feels and looks like a 5-star hotel but without the reception desk. One immediately senses that the Monaco is different to the other Riviera projects. Wherever you look, you can sense that the designs are uniquely Winston and Sukanya, who love to mix and match idiosyncratic objects and art pieces to create a classy and inimitable decor.

Each corner you turn delivers another ‘wow’ moment where your phone-camera is constantly out to get the best image for your social media. It’s simply gorgeous, effortlessly smooth and timeless. The Riviera Monaco doesn’t have the scale of The Riviera Jomtien, being around half the size, but makes up for it in so many other ways. In fact, compared to all the previous projects, Winston and Sukanya have raised the bar a notch in exquisiteness, elegance and class.





Facilities are so refined and exquisite that you almost don’t want to touch them or even to take your eyes off them. The gym can only be described as sexy. The sky-pool has a distinctive intimate design and character and the ground floor club lounge is comparable to the best exclusive clubs in the top cities around the world.

The outside pool is spacious complemented by a classy black and white toned landscape. One can spend all day and all night for that matter just laying around enjoying the ambience while gazing at the moon and the stars.







‘An Elegant Class Above’ is complete and has now established itself as another magnificent Riviera landmark in Pattaya.

As much as Winston and Sukanya would love to show off their new baby to the world with a celebration like no other, they have decided not to do so for the time being considering the present situation. So, instead, The Riviera Monaco will hold smaller Open House receptions to welcome their agents, buyers, friends and guests on March, 18, 19 & 20 from 10a.m.-6 p.m.



























































