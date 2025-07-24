The Purpose of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office

Recently, Dr. Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO) gave a lecture to members of the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) at the Pullman Pattaya Hotel G.

Dr. Chula explained that the EECO is a pivotal public agency established to spearhead the development and management of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), a flagship initiative under Thailand’s “Thailand 4.0” economic transformation strategy. The EEC spans the provinces of Chachoengsao, Chonburi, and Rayong, and is envisioned as a regional hub for industry, innovation, and sustainable development. The EECO’s purpose is multifaceted, encompassing investment promotion, infrastructure development, regulatory facilitation, and the creation of a business-friendly ecosystem to elevate Thailand’s economic competitiveness.







The EECO is building on the success of the Eastern Seaboard Development Programme, initiated in the 1980s, which established the region as Thailand’s industrial area of dominence.

The EECO aims to modernize this legacy by fostering innovation and advanced technology across 12 targeted “S-curve” industries, including next-generation automotive, intelligent electronics, advanced agriculture, biotechnology, and medical tourism. By focusing on these sectors, the EECO seeks to diversify Thailand’s economy, moving away from traditional industries like agriculture and garments toward high-value, technology-driven fields. This shift is intended to boost Thailand’s GDP and position the EEC as a regional leader in ASEAN.



Vision and Mission

The EECO’s vision is to transform the eastern region into a premier economic powerhouse within ASEAN, driven by innovation, advanced technology, and sustainable growth. Its mission can be summarized as follows:

Uplifting Innovation and Technology: By fostering an environment conducive to research and development, the EECO aims to position the EEC as a centre for technological advancement and innovation.

Facilitating Business: The agency acts as a business facilitator, adding value across the entire project lifecycle and coordinating with public and private sectors to ensure project success.







Core Functions and Responsibilities

Policy Implementation and Area Management

The EECO is responsible for translating national economic policies into actionable development plans within the EEC. This includes:

Overseeing the implementation of the EEC Development Plan, which aims to revitalize the region’s industrial base and promote new economic sectors.

Managing land use and urban planning to support industrial clusters, smart cities, and innovation districts.

Investment Promotion and Incentives

To attract investment, the EECO offers a range of incentives, such as:

Corporate income tax exemptions for up to 15 years

Exemptions from import duties on machinery and raw materials

Rights to lease state land for up to 50 years, with possible renewal

Permission for foreign investors to own land for BOI-promoted projects

A five-year work visa for investors, specialists, and scientists

The lowest personal income tax rate in ASEAN for qualified professionals (17%)

These incentives are tailored to draw investment into “New S-Curve” industries, including next-generation automotive, smart electronics, robotics, aviation, medical tourism, digital, and biotechnology sectors.





Infrastructure and Connectivity Development

The EECO plays a central role in planning and coordinating large-scale infrastructure projects, such as:

High-speed rail links connecting three international airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao)

Expansion of deep-sea ports (Laem Chabang, Map Ta Phut, Sattahip)

Upgrades to highways, logistics hubs, and industrial estates

These projects are designed to enhance regional connectivity, reduce logistics costs, and support the integration of the EEC into global supply chains.

These initiatives aim to enhance connectivity within the EEC and link it to markets in ASEAN, China, and India, positioning the region as a logistics and transportation hub.

The EECO’s ambitious plan to develop a world-class smart city within the next few years, accommodating 350,000 residents and creating 200,000 jobs, integrates advanced technologies like 5G and eco-friendly urban planning to support economic and social growth.

The Eastern Airport City, a mixed-use development around U-Tapao, exemplifies this vision, combining aviation, logistics, and tourism facilities







Innovation and Human Capital Development

The EECO fosters innovation ecosystems through initiatives like the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi) and EECd (digital), which provides:

Research and development facilities

Collaboration platforms for academia, industry, and government

Support for skills development and workforce training in targeted sectors

This approach is intended to create a pipeline of talent and technological capabilities that underpin the region’s long-term competitiveness.



Sustainable and Inclusive Development

A key aspect of the EECO’s mandate is to ensure that economic growth is balanced with environmental sustainability and social inclusion. This involves:

Implementing “7 Smarts” solutions for smart mobility, energy, environment, governance, economy, people, and living

Promoting low-carbon, circular economy models

Enhancing quality of life through access to healthcare, education, and public

services

Strategic Importance

The EECO’s work is central to Thailand’s ambition to become a regional economic leader. By leveraging the EEC’s strategic location—at the crossroads of major regional trade routes—the office aims to:

Position Thailand as a gateway to Asia and the Greater Mekong Subregion

Integrate the Thai economy with global value chains

Accelerate the transition to a high-tech, innovation-driven economy



Summary

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand serves as the engine driving the country’s most ambitious regional development initiative.

Through its comprehensive mandate—spanning investment, infrastructure, innovation, and sustainability—the EECO is shaping the EEC into a model for economic transformation and a magnet for global investment. Its efforts are not only revitalizing the eastern provinces but also setting a benchmark for Thailand’s future growth and prosperity.

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office is tasked with transforming Thailand’s eastern provinces into a dynamic economic hub through strategic investment, infrastructure upgrades, and sustainable development. By promoting innovation, attracting FDI, and fostering connectivity, the EECO plays a central role in realizing Thailand’s vision of becoming a high-tech, value-driven economy under the Thailand 4.0 framework.

Despite many challenges, the EECO’s comprehensive approach positions the EEC as a transformative force for Thailand’s economic future.

The Purpose of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (PowerPoint presentation)



































