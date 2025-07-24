Confusion about issuing Thai driving licences in Pattaya area

PATTAYA, Thailand – According to local agencies, a new internal rule has been introduced in the Banglamung (Pattaya) and Rayong offices of Land Transportation. In effect since July 17, a foreigner with a visa valid for “less than one year”, regardless of type, will receive only a two years licence either on first award or at the renewal stage.

This has been interpreted by some social media warriors to mean that holders of annually renewable visas, such as retiree expats or foreigners with a marriage visa, will necessarily be restricted to a two years driving licence in future even if they have a five years road permit at the present time.







However, Pattaya Mail spoke to one holder of an annually-renewable retirement extension of stay who successfully applied for a further five years driving licence last week. He told us that his current one year retirement extension will expire in in August 2026, more than one year ahead from the driving licence application date a few days ago. In fact, most retirees extend their one year extensions ahead of the due date. This may well be the crucial factor.



Local Land Transportation has not stated why the new regulation has been implemented at two offices, whilst other branches nationwide may not follow suit. One possibility is to clarify locally that Destination Thailand Visa holders – who may enter Thailand with only a six months stamp – do not qualify for a full five years driving licence. Other groups ineligible for a five years driving licence include 60 days visa exempt travellers, tourist visa holders and non-immigrant short visa foreigners lasting three months.

Pattaya Mail recommends everyone to keep calm until the situation at the two offices specified clarifies. There could well be translation issues about phrases such as “more than one” or “less than one year” becoming mixed up.



































