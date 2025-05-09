Holidaymakers flock to Pattaya Beach despite looming storm clouds over long weekend

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite unstable weather conditions forecast for much of Thailand this week, Pattaya remains a popular destination as large crowds are expected to arrive for the upcoming long weekend, May 9–12 (Friday – Royal Ploughing Ceremony and Monday – Visakha Bucha Day substitution).

The Thailand Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory warning of summer storms across the northern and northeastern regions, as well as parts of the central and eastern provinces — including Chonburi, where Pattaya is located.







According to the latest 24-hour forecast released on May 8, upper Thailand will experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds in some areas, with occasional hail and lightning also possible from May 9 to 12. These conditions are due to a moderate high-pressure system from China extending over Vietnam and the South China Sea, clashing with Thailand’s hot to very hot air mass.

In Bangkok and its metropolitan area, hot weather will prevail with scattered thunderstorms expected in about 30% of the region. Temperatures are projected to range between 26–28°C in the early mornings and peak at 34–36°C during the afternoons. Similarly, in Pattaya, tourists should be prepared for sudden changes in weather, especially isolated afternoon storms and gusty winds, though skies may remain clear for much of the day.



The southern region, including coastal areas along the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, is forecast to see increased rainfall, especially on the western side, with the potential for flash floods and runoff in mountainous zones. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution as wave heights in the Gulf and Andaman Sea may exceed 2 meters during thunderstorms.

Even with the unpredictable conditions, hotel bookings and beachfront activity in Pattaya remain strong, a testament to the city’s enduring appeal as a holiday hotspot. Local businesses and tourism operators are continuing operations as usual, while authorities urge caution and preparedness for changing weather patterns.



Tourists planning outdoor activities are advised to stay updated with local weather alerts and seek shelter during severe weather. The Meteorological Department emphasized public awareness of health risks linked to temperature fluctuations and strong winds, especially for those in high-risk or outdoor professions.

































