The Pattaya City Expats Club – Staying Alive

The Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) welcomed back Ron Cartey for another of his dynamic presentations at their Wednesday, November 15 meeting. Ron is a UK born entrepreneur who specializes in management and corporate development. He is internationally recognized as a world class coach and trainer. He is also a published author and has lectured in Universities, Colleges, and Corporations on how to transform and enhance existing skills, mental attitudes, and mindsets at all levels, to improve performance, productivity, and everyday results.







He has given several interesting presentations to the PCEC. His topic for this meeting was about “Staying Alive” with the proviso that “You are never too old to learn to stay alive!” He began by asking his audience two important questions to ask yourself: How long do I want live? How well do I want to feel? Ron then proceeded to offer sage advice on how to live longer and well by following the four basics of life which are: 1- Food/input, 2- Sleep/relax, 3- Exercise/activity, and 4- Libido/energy. With the aide of many graphic slides, he described each of these “basics.”

Beginning with “food/input”, he primarily concentrated on the fact that too much weight is detrimental to your health, reasons (excuses) often used to avoid doing something about it, and what is needed to accomplish weight loss; primarily being the message to “eat less.”







He followed this with comments on exercise and activity. He suggested that one should exercise more and gave pointers for exercises for people over 60. As always, Ron inserted some humor into his presentation by displaying a series of slides describing four exercise steps, but with a twist at the end: Step 1 – Stand on a comfortable surface; Step 2 – With a 5lb potato bag in each hand, extend arms straight from the side and hold as long as you can; Step 3 – Each day, hold the position a little longer and after 2 weeks move up to 10lb bags, then 50lb bags trying to hold arms out a full minute; Step 4 – (the clincher) when confident, put a potato in each bag!

Ron then mentioned the necessity for getting enough sleep, but also the need to be relaxed in one’s life which primarily deals with having good relationships with others. One needs to be concerned with their attitude about life as well as being involved with friends; enjoying their company without prying into their lives or being critical of them.

In concluding his presentation, Ron covered the basics of life step 4 (Libido/Energy) with a general pep talk emphasizing getting off the couch and getting outside to experience the world. He showed several slides encouraging this such as Henry David Thoreau’s quote: “None are so old as those who have outlived enthusiasm” and a poster for the movie The Shawshank Redemption (1994), “Get busy livin’, or get busy dyin’ ”

After the presentation, MC George Wilson brought everyone up to date on upcoming events and conducted the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. View Ron’s presentation by visiting the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXzVdT0bKqI.





































