The Joy of Driving in Thailand? – Pattaya City Expats Club Aug 16

After listening to Ron Cartey’s talk about the “Joy of Driving in Thailand” at the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) meeting on Wednesday, August 16, one would conclude that only the adventurous would find the joy of doing so. Ron has spoken previously to the PCEC on various topics. For this presentation he offered some valuable advice for understanding, enjoying, and surviving Thai driving. Ron was followed by a brief presentation by Max G. on “Reinventing Yourself in Thailand.”







Ron’s main message was to drive like a European but think like a Thai. Ron divided his talk into 3 main areas, 1) the importance in preparing for Thai traffic situations, 2) how Thai traffic is different, and 3) important points to remember. Why should one be prepared for Thai traffic situations before driving in Thailand? To answer this question, Ron noted that the World Health Organization statistics show that Thailand topped the list in Southeast Asia and Asia for road deaths. He noted that many foreigners are involved in traffic accidents in Thailand because they trusted to international rules and were not accustomed to the ways in which Thai people drive.



He emphasized that one needs to know how Thai driving differs from that of the countries where most Expats are from. Thailand is different mainly because of cultural and development factors and that Thai people tend to bend (or break) the rules. Thai drivers continuously adapt to each other rather than rely on real traffic rules. In other words, he emphasized that it’s more important to watch and adapt to how Thais’ drive than to trust and follow the rules. Ron followed with many slides as he described the differences, especially what Thais consider their range of responsibility, that is an area that they can see to their front, and therefore pay no attention or yield to other traffic around them.







His rule of thumb is to never assume you have the right of way. Instead, you should wait until you are sure that it is safe to proceed. From his observations, the following have the right of way in order of precedence: bus, truck, or very large vehicles; pickups and SUVs; Tuk Tuks; motorcycles/scooters; and then bicycles or pedestrians. He strongly notes that expecting others to stick to the rules doesn’t work, you better watch the situation as it occurs and adapt.

He concluded with important points to remember and how to prepare oneself for the “Joys” of driving in Thailand. One thing to remember is “Jai Yen Jai Yen” cool down the hot hearts translated as “take it easy”, “relax” or “chill out”. Certain gestures or actions such as blaring your horn that you may be fine in your home country can lead to getting yourself into danger by causing a road rage incident. In ways to prepare yourself, he offered some serious suggestions as well as some humorous ones such as growing eyes in the back of your head or when you can catch a fly with your chopsticks, you are ready.

Max G. followed Ron’s presentation. He was accompanied by his lovely 2-year-old daughter on stage, which he pointed out was one of the main reasons he reinvented himself in Thailand. He described how he improved his vision and health as well as body strength. He passed around some boxes and bottles which provided information on supplements he recommended, noting that he did so because they helped him and that he had no financial or other interest in their manufacture or sale.







After the presentations were concluded, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events and called on George Wilson conduct the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya.
























