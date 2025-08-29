Expats shun Pattaya’s Thai pubs and go-go bars as frequent raids kill the mood

PATTAYA, Thailand – Once the beating heart of Pattaya’s nightlife, Thai pubs and go-go bars are increasingly being abandoned by long-term expats and seasoned tourists. Frequent police and municipal raids, intended to enforce the “No Drugs, No Dealers” campaign, are leaving visitors feeling that the city’s famous party spirit has been replaced with tension and scrutiny.

Under the watch of local officials, raids on establishments ranging from pubs to go-go bars have become a near-nightly spectacle. Officers check licenses, inspect staff, and even conduct random urine tests, all in the name of cracking down on narcotics. While authorities tout the crackdown as a way to ensure safety and curb illegal activity, many foreigners say the result is the opposite: a chilling effect on Pattaya’s nightlife.







“It used to be fun, spontaneous, and vibrant,” said a British expat who has lived in Pattaya for more than a decade. “Now you walk into a club or a go-go bar and it feels like you’re walking into a police inspection line. It kills the mood entirely.”

Other expats report that they’ve stopped going to larger pub complexes and a-go-go venues altogether. Instead, they hang out at smaller neighborhood bars, lounge-style venues, or even private balconies, away from flashing lights and sudden raids. “You can’t enjoy yourself when every night could end with a sweep,” said a German retiree. “It’s just safer and more relaxing to sip a drink quietly somewhere else.”

Night clubs and go-go bars owners are also voicing frustration. Frequent inspections have not only scared away foreign patrons but created a stressful environment for staff, who fear being publicly tested or reprimanded. Many performers and bartenders say that while they support law enforcement, the intensity and frequency of the operations are driving away customers and harming business.



For expats who once considered Pattaya a nightlife paradise, the message is clear: traditional pubs and go-go bars are no longer the first choice. Instead, quieter, low-key spaces or even casual balcony gatherings have replaced what was once a lively, bustling scene.

As one Australian resident on Soi Buakhao put it: “Pattaya used to be about freedom, fun, and music. Now, the best nights are spent on balconies or in small bars where you don’t get stopped every ten minutes. It’s quieter, yes, but at least you can actually enjoy yourself.”



































