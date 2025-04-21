Foreign driver crashes into Songkran revelers in Pattaya, injuring several before car overturns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chaos erupted on Thepprasit Road in Pattaya when a foreign national driving a black Honda Civic lost control of his vehicle, plowing into a crowd of Songkran celebrants before the car overturned, on April 19. The incident left multiple people injured and several vehicles damaged.

Pattaya City Police and Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation personnel quickly arrived at the scene to assist. The driver, a foreign man around 50 years old, sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Seven more people, including men, women, and children who had been playing with water along the roadside, were also injured and hospitalized.







Eyewitnesses reported that the car had been parked before it suddenly accelerated and collided with several motorcycles and cars. Authorities suspect the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Police are continuing to investigate, reviewing CCTV footage in the area and questioning the driver to determine the cause of the accident and pursue legal action.

































