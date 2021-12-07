Thailand to hold ‘New Year Countdown’ events in Pattaya and 4 more provinces as planned

The governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand is not concerned about the detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country and confirms New Year countdown events will be organized in 5 provinces as planned.







In response to the report of the first Omicron case in Thailand who is an American from Spain, TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the detection of the first Omicron case had no impacts on tourism in the country but proved the government’s effective screening procedures and disease control.



There would not be any immediate negative impact and TAT would organize New Year countdown events in Phuket, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chonburi (Pattaya) and Ayutthaya as earlier planned to comply with the tourism promotion policy of the government, Mr. Yuthasak said.







The TAT governor said that about 6,000 visitors arrived in Thailand daily and he expected at least 200,000 visitors this month. (TNA)



























