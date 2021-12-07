More used condoms than passengers at Pattaya rail station

Judging by the number of condoms found around the Pattaya railroad station, there’s not a lot of trainspotting going on. More than 100 condoms, wrappers and sanitary napkins were seen scattered around the station, tracks and multipurpose area Dec. 6.

Neighbors have complained that the little-used station has become a nocturnal hunting ground for randy youths. Relatively off-the-beaten track, the depot’s parking lot is cheaper than a hotel.







Residents reported seeing Thais in luxury cars congregating in the parking lot. No one said they actually saw any lewd behavior, but the condoms are a telltale sign that people are doing more than trainspotting. Nearby residents griped that the entire station area smells and is now an eyesore, one that tourists may see when driving by or arriving by train. Neighbors want the city to clean up the station and step up police patrols to keep non-passengers away.































