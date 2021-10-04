Thailand still on UK no-entry list

The British government has retained Thailand on its red-danger travel list. This means that returning British residents, no matter what their vaccination status, must quarantine in a pre-booked and approved hotel for 10 days at a cost of 2,285 pounds. Pre and post arrival health checks are also required.

The status of Thailand also means that no Thai passport holder will be able to land in UK unless they are a permanent resident (no end date in British visa) or a higher education student on a long course.







The only other red-listed country in Southeast Asia is the Philippines. As regards Thailand, UK medical authorities are not satisfied with testing procedures and ability to pinpoint new virus variants. The Philippines has many more infections reported on a daily basis than Thailand.

The news, which can be changed in the future, means that the number of British visitors to Thailand is likely to be miniscule for the near-term future with negative implications for Thai Sandbox initiatives. It is not illegal for them to travel here but there’s heavy discouragement for the time being at least.





























