Thailand roars into 2026 as MotoGP season opener in Buri Ram, Feb 27–Mar 1

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirms that Thailand will host the opening round of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship from 27 February to 1 March at Chang International Circuit, marking the second consecutive year the Kingdom has been selected as the season opener and underlining Thailand’s proven capability to deliver world-class international sporting events.







The PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2026 will be staged in Buri Ram under the leadership of the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, in collaboration with public and private sector partners including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Department of Land Transport and the Road Safety Fund, alongside leading industry supporters from motorsport, energy, mobility and hospitality sectors.

Now entering its seventh year as a host nation, Thailand MotoGP has become a cornerstone of the country’s sports tourism strategy. The extended hosting agreement through 2031 enables long-term planning and delivery, ensuring consistent standards, strong international visibility and sustainable economic impact for host communities and surrounding provinces.



Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said “MotoGP represents far more than a single sporting fixture for the country. The championship is a global event that attracts high-quality visitors, particularly motorsport enthusiasts who travel in groups, stay longer and continue their journeys to other parts of Thailand. This pattern of travel helps generate tangible income for local communities while broadcasting a positive image of Thailand to audiences in more than 200 countries worldwide.”

The World Championship programme in Buri Ram will feature all three premier racing classes—MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3—alongside a full calendar of fan and family experiences. Visitors can expect rider meet-and-greet sessions, live entertainment at Chang Music Connection, interactive spectator zones and curated activities that highlight Thai culture and regional identity, transforming the race weekend into a major international motorsport festival.





TAT will further enhance the visitor experience through the “5 Must Do in Thailand” framework, weaving Must Taste: Thai cuisine and local Buri Ram dishes, Must Try: sports and cultural activities alongside world-class competition, Must Buy: local community handicrafts and Thai souvenirs, Must Seek: new experiences through sports tourism and community lifestyles, and Must See: tourist attractions, Thai culture, and the unique MotoGP competition atmosphere.



The PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2026 is projected to attract more than 220,000 spectators and generate no less than five billion Baht in tourism-related revenue. With live broadcasts reaching global audiences across more than 200 countries, the event continues to position Thailand as a trusted, capable and distinctive host of world-class sports events, reinforcing its standing as a leading destination for international motorsport and high-value travel. (TAT)



































