Thailand reopens businesses, shortens curfew hours effective today

Opening hours for restaurants and eateries, including those inside shopping malls or similar venues, have been extended for one hour longer or until 21.00 Hrs. Seating for dine-in customers shall be limited at 50% for air-conditioned restaurants and at 75% for the open-air ones. Live music performance is allowed with no more than five performers. Sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages remain prohibited. Opening hours for convenience stores, fresh markets, and flea markets for food and consumer goods have also been extended for one hour longer or until 21.00 Hrs. All 24-hour shops must close nightly from 21.00-04.00 Hrs.









Public libraries and museums of all types, book houses, art galleries, historical sites, ancient monuments, learning centres, science centres for education, science parks, science and cultural centres, and art galleries can open under strict public health measures and limit the number of visitors at 75% of normal capacity. Cinemas can open until 21.00 Hrs. Seating shall be limited at 50% under the distancing approach. During show time, visitors must wear a mask at all times, while consumption of food and drinks is not allowed. Opening hours for hair and beauty salons, as well as tattoo shops have also been extended to 21.00 Hrs. Tattoo shops’ customers must show proof that they are fully vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19. Health massage shops and health spa shops are allowed to resume operations for all massage services, from previously foot massage only. The duration of service shall be limited to a two-hour session per customer. The opening hours have also been extended to 21.00 Hrs. However, body wrap, sauna, and herbal steam services are still not allowed. Public parks, sports fields, sports complexes, and outdoor swimming pools can extend the opening hours for one more hour until 21.00 Hrs. Meanwhile, air-conditioned fitness centres are allowed to resume operations up until 21.00 Hrs., except for the sauna and steam section. The use of venues or sports fields for competitions must be approved by the Bangkok or Provincial Communicable Disease Control Committee and must be conducted under strict public health measures and limit the number of visitors at 25% of normal capacity. All visitors must show proof that they are fully vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19.









Shopping malls, shopping centres, community malls, or similar establishments can also extend normal operations by one hour or until 21.00 Hrs., with limitations on the following venues and services: Schools and tutorial centres can reopen under the permission of the Bangkok or Provincial Communicable Disease Control Committee. Aesthetic clinics, medical clinics for beauty services, cosmetic clinics, manicure and pedicure shops, are allowed to accept customers with an advance appointment. Hair and beauty salons are allowed to accept customers with an advance appointment for a two-hour service per customer. Health massage shops, health spa shops, tattoo shops, cinemas and fitness centres are allowed to open as per the above-mentioned guidelines. Amusement parks, water parks, gaming centres, and banquet and meeting activities are to remain closed.

Theatres and playhouses can open for music performances, cultural shows, folk dances, or similar performance up until 21.00 Hrs., and limit the number of audiences to 50% of the normal capacity.

Educational institutions of all types, nurseries, and child development centres can reopen in accordance with the rules and regulations by the respective authorities.

What remains open?

Hospitals, medical facilities, medical clinics, pharmacies, shops, factories, banking and financial services, ATMs, telecommunication services, postage and parcel services, pet food shops, building materials and construction supplies stores, shops selling miscellaneous necessary items, cooking gas stores, petrol stations, and online delivery services continue to open under strict disease control measures.





Curfew, Interprovincial Travel & Gatherings of people

This will be in effect until 15 October, 2021.

The night-time curfew in the 29 dark-red zone provinces has been reduced to six hours, or between 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Public and private organizations as well as people are still prohibited to organize any activities prone to the spread of disease, but the number of attendees has been increased for each zone. Dark-red zone: No gatherings of more than 25 people (from previously 5 people). Red zone: No gatherings of more than 50 people (from previously 20 people). Orange zone: No gatherings of more than 100 people (from previously 50 people).

Travel between dark-red zone provinces and other areas can resume although the government asks that unnecessary travel to be avoided. Public transport is allowed to operate at 75% of the seating capacity and must apply social distancing measures.







Self-protective measures and distancing efforts

As usual, people nationwide are asked to continue abiding by the health and safety measures in place; such as, wearing a face mask at all times while outside of their residence, regularly washing hands with soap and water/cleaning alcohol, and avoiding unnecessary close contact with others.

TAT would like to remind all travellers to continue with D-M-H-T-T-A precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for COVID-19, and A – alert application.





Thailand’s colour-coding system for COVID-19 control remains in place for the following provinces:

29 Maximum and Strict Controlled Areas or dark-red zone provinces

Central Region: Bangkok and 28 other provinces: Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Sing Buri, and Suphan Buri; Eastern Region: Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Prachin Buri, and Rayong; Northern Region: Phetchabun and Tak; Northeastern Region: Nakhon Ratchasima, and Southern Region: Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Yala.







37 Strict Controlled Areas or red zone provinces

Central Region: Chai Nat; Eastern Region: Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, and Trat; Northern Region: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Nakhon Sawan, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Uthai Thani, and Uttaradit; Northeastern Region: Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Yasothon, and Southern Region: Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Ranong, Satun, and Trang.

11 Controlled Areas or orange zone provinces

Northern Region: Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phayao, and Phrae; Northeastern Region: Bueng Kan, Mukdahan, and Nakhon Phanom, and Southern Region: Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Surat Thani.