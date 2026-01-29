Thailand ranks second globally for 2026 holidays, Bangkok named world’s most booked city

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirms Thailand’s strong global positioning for 2026, with Thailand ranking second among the world’s top 10 holiday destinations and Bangkok securing the number one position as the most booked city destination for 2026, according to the latest Ticket Collection 2026 report.

Based on booking data recorded up to 8 January 2026, the report indicates a 37% increase in bookings for travel in 2026 compared with the same period last year. Europe continues to account for the largest share of total bookings at 63%, while Asia represents 25%, reflecting a clear rise in demand for Asian destinations. Within this trend, Bangkok stands out as the single most booked destination city for 2026.







Thailand’s performance marks a significant rise from 2025, when the country ranked fifth among the global top 10 holiday destinations, while Bangkok placed second among leading city destinations. The 2026 results highlight Thailand’s strengthened market position and sustained appeal among international travellers.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, “Thailand’s rise to second place globally, alongside Bangkok’s position as the world’s most booked city for 2026, reflects continued traveller confidence and the effectiveness of our strategy to drive quality-led tourism. These results reinforce Thailand’s position as a preferred destination offering depth, diversity, and memorable experiences that resonate strongly with international travellers.”





The Ticket Collection 2026 findings underline growing interest in Asia alongside Europe’s continued dominance in overall booking volume. For Thailand, the results signal strong forward momentum in long-haul markets, particularly the Nordic region, and reaffirm Bangkok’s role as a leading global gateway city supporting Thailand’s broader tourism ecosystem.

The data was compiled by Ticket.se, the largest travel agency group in the Nordic region, operating across Scandinavia and Europe through an integrated omnichannel network combining online platforms and physical travel agencies. (TAT)



































