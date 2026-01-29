TAT advances ‘Healing is the New Luxury’ vision at ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 in Cebu

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) today opened the Thailand Pavilion at TRAVEX, part of the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026 (ATF 2026), taking place from 25–30 January in Cebu, the Philippines. The participation underscores Thailand’s strategic focus on high-value tourism, sustainability, and strengthened regional cooperation across ASEAN.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, “ATF 2026 enables Thailand to strengthen regional collaboration while setting a clear direction towards quality-led, sustainable tourism. Through TRAVEX and ministerial-level dialogue, TAT is delivering the global concept Healing is the New Luxury by aligning wellness, culture, and meaningful travel with long-term value creation and shared sustainability across ASEAN.”







Now in its 44th edition, ATF 2026 is hosted by the Philippines under the theme Quality Tourism, Sustainability, Regional Integration and Innovation. The forum remains ASEAN’s principal platform for tourism policy alignment and industry collaboration. Thailand’s role in this framework is reflected in six previous tenures as host, alongside continued participation at both commercial and policy levels. In parallel with its strong trade presence at TRAVEX, Thailand is represented at the ASEAN Tourism Ministers’ Meeting by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, contributing to discussions on coordinated policy development, sustainable tourism standards, and closer regional integration.





The Thailand Pavilion serves Thailand’s central platform throughout TRAVEX from 28–30 January, and supports trade engagement, media interaction, and partnership building with regional and international counterparts.

Designed to reflect the global concept “Healing is the New Luxury” and facilitate high-quality business exchange, the Thailand Pavilion integrates a tourism information zone featuring digital and audiovisual content with dedicated spaces for B2B negotiations, media interviews, and strategic discussions. Six Thai sellers are participating under TAT’s coordination: Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok, Lion Land Phuket, Panan Krabi Resort, Thai Airways International, Thailand Privilege Card, and Paradise Koh Yao Resort.





In 2025, Thailand welcomed a total of 9,466,401 visitors from ASEAN markets, led by Malaysia with 4,520,856 arrivals, followed by Singapore with 967,341 visitors, Indonesia with 787,524, and the Philippines with 704,575 arrivals. The Philippines recorded year–on–year growth of 18.19 per cent. Air connectivity between the Philippines and Thailand is supported by four airlines—Philippine Airlines, Thai Airways International, Cebu Pacific, and AirAsia—operating a combined 86 weekly flights across routes linking Manila, Cebu, Clark, Davao, and Iloilo with Bangkok, with a total seat capacity of 22,458. (TAT)













































