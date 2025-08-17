Why Bangkok remains the top choice for home seekers, with Pattaya also in focus

PATTAYA, Thailand – Bangkok continues to dominate as the most sought-after province for buying or renting property in Thailand during the first half of 2025, with Pattaya and other nearby provinces also drawing significant attention from buyers and tenants.

Following a recent earthquake, demand for townhouses in Bangkok rose 4% in April compared to March, while condominium interest temporarily fell by 31% due to safety concerns in high-rise buildings. However, condo demand rebounded 5% in May, indicating that these effects are short-term.







Top Bangkok Residential Areas

Bangkok’s prime residential districts remain highly desirable:

Buying Demand (First Half of 2025):

Wattana – leading condo purchases Chatuchak Prawet – top for detached houses and townhouses Khlong Toei Huai Khwang

Rental Demand (First Half of 2025):

Wattana – condos and detached homes Khlong Toei Phra Khanong Ratchathewi Pathum Wan

Strong infrastructure development, especially BTS and MRT lines, is fueling interest in properties along transit corridors, including BTS On Nut, Phrom Phong, Thonglor, and Ekamai. The government’s plan to cap train fares at 20 baht per ride starting October 1, 2025, is expected to further boost transit-oriented property demand.

Focus on Pattaya and Surrounding Provinces

Beyond Bangkok, Pattaya in Chonburi and nearby provinces like Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Pathum Thani remain popular among buyers and renters, particularly for vacation homes, retirement residences, or workation setups. Properties in these areas benefit from lower prices than the capital and better accessibility due to road and transit expansion.



Trends in Home Sizes and Pricing

-Buyers prefer 2-bedroom units, followed by 3-bedroom and 1-bedroom options. Nearly 72% favor fully furnished units for convenience, while most look for properties priced under 2 million baht.

-Renters also favor fully furnished units, with nearly 88% of tenants choosing move-in-ready homes, paying 10,000–15,000 baht per month on average.





Education-Centric Locations Remain Attractive

Residential areas near universities, particularly Chulalongkorn University, continue to be in high demand for both buying and renting. This trend is supported by easier access to schools, shopping, business districts, and public transport.

Bangkok remains the primary magnet for property seekers due to its centrality, transport connectivity, and diverse housing options. Pattaya and nearby tourist-friendly provinces are also attracting interest for investment, vacation, and lifestyle purposes, reflecting broader shifts in buyer and renter behavior toward affordability, convenience, and transit-oriented living.



































