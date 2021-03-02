Thailand Eastern Economic Corridor expects 300-billion-baht investment in 2021

BANGKOK – Thailand expects investment to triple to at least 300 billion baht in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) this year as investment projects previously held by the coronavirus outbreak get pushed forward again as the pandemic eases.

EEC Secretary -General Kanit Sangsubhan said actual investment in the EEC could be up from 96 billion baht in 2020, or 46% of total project applications as investors did not invest last year, and there will be a bunch of projects held up from previous years.







The EEC straddles eastern provinces and is a centerpiece of government efforts to boost growth and encourage investment particularly in high-tech industries. Investors are allowed to rent land for up to 99 years. (NNT)











