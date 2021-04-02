Thailand begins four-phase reopening plan for Pattaya and four provinces

The Thai government on Thursday kicked off the four-phase reopening plan for vaccinated foreign tourists, travelling to five pilot provinces.

The spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s office, Anucha Burapachaisri said that in the first phase, which started on April 1, the quarantine period would be cut to seven days in a hotel for inoculated foreign tourists with a vaccine certificate, travelling to five pilot provinces including Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga, Chiang Mai and Pattaya in Chonburi province.







In the second phase, the quarantine requirements will be waived for vaccinated foreign visitors, arriving on the resort island of Phuket from July 1. However, the seven-day quarantine will be maintained for vaccinated tourists, travelling to four other destinations.

In the third phase, starting on October 1, inoculated foreign tourists, holding a vaccine certificate are not required to enter quarantine when travelling to those five aforementioned destinations.



In the final phase, beginning on Jan 1, 2022, the country will fully reopen to vaccinated travellers. No foreign tourists arriving in Thailand will need to enter quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and hold a vaccine certificate from their countries of origin. (TNA)











