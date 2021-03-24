2nd Rotary Charity Music Festival set to rock Pattaya Sunday April 4

The Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya is proud to present the 2nd Rotary Charity Music Festival to be held at the Head of State Chamber (Grand Ballroom) of the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel on April 4, from 12.30-18.00 hrs.







All money raised will go to help desperately needy children within the local area.

Over 30 musicians will perform in a 5-hour concert showcasing your favourite hits songs from the 1950’s all the way through to today.

The cost of a ticket is 1800 baht, which includes free-flow wine, buffet, and an amazing high-quality concert.

The Riviera Group has once again given us their most charitable support as major sponsor.

All wines are donated free by Cranswick Wines Australia.

Singer Kelly Ford will be headlining the festival with the “Lightning 11” Rock Orchestra. The group consists of eleven musicians including a full brass section with saxophone, trumpet, trombone, four singers, two guitarists, keyboard, bass, and drums.



Lightning 11 will be starting their first music set with ‘Mr Saxobeat’ – it’s going to sound amazing with all the brass instruments.

“Guitar Legends” is a motley crew of Pattaya’s top guitarists assembled by Bernie Webb who will perform challenging classic rock hits. The first song of the set will be ‘Gerry Rafferty – Baker Street’ with local musical legend Paul Rosenberg on the saxophone solo.

You’ll be blown away at the skills this band have on their guitars.

Elvis is back from the dead for one night only! Thailand’s No. 1 Elvis act will be gracing the stage for a few old numbers. He sings live, sounds just like the real Elvis, and yes, that is his real hair.

Laurent Santos, a captivating, high-energy Spanish/French guitar player who has wowed audiences around the world, performs with 1000% energy and is unlike any other performer you have seen.





Black Dog is one of Thailand’s best bands. This Thai/Filipino group perform songs better than the original! Black Dog will be our first band of the festival, kicking off the event with “Dire Straits – Money For Nothing”, followed by “Journey – Don’t stop believing” – that’s just a small taste of the show to come.



Limited seats are still available, please call Ray Whitley: Tel. 064 62 444 00, Email: [email protected] or check the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rotarycharitymusicfestival













