Thai university predicts 18-20 million tourists in 2023

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce predicted tourism businesses will boom in 2023 amid expectations the country will draw 18-20 million international visitors.

UTCC President Thanavath Phonvichai said Jan. 3 that forecasts call for Thailand’s economy to grow 3.5% to 4.1% this year.







The list of “hot businesses” for 2023 are topped by the medical and beauty sectors, followed by e-commerce, content marketing and social media.

Tourism businesses also made the list, including hotels and tour companies.

Other hot sectors include food and washing vending machines and spiritual advisors because many people are still unsure of their futures and depend on Mutelu practices, fortune tellers and Feng Shui.

























