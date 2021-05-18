Thai private sector calls for rapid vaccination and reopening of all businesses

The acceleration of COVID-19 vaccination will boost confidence in the Thai economy and raise the gross domestic product.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Board of Trade of Thailand, said that the National Economic and Social Development Council announced a 2.6% decline in the GDP in the first quarter of 2021 and the Thai Chamber of Commerce predicted that the GDP would continue to fall in the second quarter because the COVID-19 situation remained critical.







He said that in June the government would receive considerable doses of COVID-19 vaccines and all parties would distribute them and encourage people to receive vaccination. That would have positive impacts on confidence in the Thai economy.

Mr. Sanan proposed the government offer COVID-19 vaccines to the risk groups of people who play important roles in driving the economy. He cited taxi drivers, food deliverymen, people in crowded communities, construction workers at camps and workers at industrial estates.





The vaccination would raise confidence in the reopening of shops, restaurants and tour services which would stimulate economic activities in many sectors, he said.

“The Thai Chamber of Commerce predicts that the GDP will rise in the third and fourth quarters in compensation for its decline in the first and second quarters and will result in a 1% growth of the national economy throughout 2021,” Mr. Sanan said. (TNA)























