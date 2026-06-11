5-baht nostalgia ride goes viral as Chinese tourists pack Chiang Mai–Lamphun classic train

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – The Chiang Mai Railway Station was bustling on June 11 as a wave of Chinese tourists, particularly young female travellers, arrived to experience the vintage Chiang Mai–Lamphun train after it went viral on the Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book) social media platform. Onboard Train No. 408, departing Chiang Mai at 09:35, passengers were seen taking photos both on the platform and inside the carriages. Many highlighted the open windows and scenic countryside views, which offer a nostalgic, old-style travel experience that has largely disappeared in modernized rail systems in China.







The short railway route, covering Chiang Mai to Lamphun in around 30 minutes, operates with three carriages and a capacity of about 120 passengers. With a fare of just 5 baht, it has become one of the most affordable and visually unique travel experiences attracting international visitors. Tour operators in the area have also begun incorporating the train ride into travel packages that extend into Lamphun, helping boost local tourism activity along the route.

Authorities have increased safety awareness campaigns after reminding passengers not to lean out of windows or expose themselves while taking photographs, following growing tourist interest. The trend reflects a wider shift in Chinese outbound travel preferences, with younger tourists increasingly seeking nostalgic, aesthetic, and local “authentic experience” content-driven journeys across Thailand. (Photos from THE STANDARD)

















































