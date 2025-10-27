Thai Cooking Expert Sasi Demonstrates Healthy Thai Cuisine for Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – Sasiwimon (Sasi), founder of Sasi’s Love Kitchen, gave an inspiring presentation and cooking demonstration to the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) on Wednesday, October 22. Sasi shared her passion for healthy eating and traditional Thai cuisine.

Returning after five years since her last presentation to the PCEC, Sasi again fascinated her audience with stories from her rural upbringing in Korat, where she learned the value of growing and preparing food naturally. “Real food is the key to health,” Sasi emphasized, urging attendees to choose whole, minimally processed ingredients and to be wary of additives and preservatives commonly found in modern diets.







During her talk, Sasi demonstrated how to make fresh coconut milk, comparing it to boxed alternatives and highlighting the benefits of supporting local farmers and markets by obtaining fresh organic ingredients. She encouraged her audience to read food labels to avoid the unhealthy additives they often contain to maintain shelf life. She recommended they cook simple dishes at home, and practice mindful eating.

The session concluded with a lively Q&A, where Sasi answered questions about coconut varieties, organic farming, and the health impacts of different types of rice and traditional Thai foods. She also shared her “six pillars for a healthy, long life,” which include nutritious food, quality sleep, physical activity, stress management, social connection, and avoiding harmful substances.



Sasi’s commitment to healthy living extends beyond her presentations. She offers private cooking classes and sells homemade granola made from natural ingredients, which was available for purchase after her presentation.

Following her presentation, MC Ren Lexander asked the audience to join with him in a tribute to well known Pattaya Expat Barry Kenyon who recently passed away from being struck by a motorcycle when attempting to cross a road in Jomtien. He commented on Barry’s many contributions to Pattaya over the years including writing many articles of interest to Expats published by the Pattaya Mail. For more information about Barry and his contributions, visit the Pattaya Mail article: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/barry-kenyon-passes-away-following-tragic-road-accident-in-pattaya-523197.





The meeting concluded with the Open Forum where everyone is brought up to date on upcoming PCEC events followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view a video of Sasi’s presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgxCrH1neV4.



































