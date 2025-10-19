Barry Kenyon passes away following tragic road accident in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya community is in mourning following the tragic death of Barry Kenyon, a highly respected figure known for his long-standing contributions to journalism and public service. Barry passed away on the night of October 18 after being struck by a speeding motorbike on Thappraya Road in Jomtien.

According to witnesses, Barry was crossing the road to meet friends for dinner at an Italian restaurant when the accident occurred. He had reached the central median when a large motorbike, reportedly ridden by a foreigner at high speed, lost control and slammed into him.







Emergency responders arrived promptly and rushed Barry to Pattaya City Hospital. Despite swift medical attention, he suffered severe trauma and succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Born in August 1941 in Lancashire, UK, Barry’s remarkable life reflected both intellect and service. He graduated with First Class Honours in Latin, Greek, and Ancient History from Liverpool University in 1964, later earning a PhD in Sociology and Criminology in 1970.

Barry served in the British police force, including as a drugs squad officer during the 1960s and 1970s. His international career later took him to Haiti and the Philippines, where he worked on overseas assignments before returning to the UK in the 1980s. He went on to hold leadership positions in education, becoming Principal of Skelmersdale College in Lancashire from 1985 to 1993.



In Thailand, Barry joined the British Embassy in 1995, serving as Honorary Consul in Pattaya and Immigration Liaison Officer until 2010. Over the years, he became a trusted name in English-language media, contributing extensively to several Pattaya publications — most notably the Pattaya Mail. His sharp insight, measured reporting, and commitment to community understanding made him a respected voice in local journalism.

Barry also founded the Pattaya Bridge Club in 1994, one of the city’s best-known social gatherings for expatriates and Thais alike. Despite challenges — including a widely publicized raid in 2016 — the club remained a testament to his sense of community and passion for intellectual engagement.



In addition to his writing and diplomatic work, Barry was a regular speaker at the Pattaya City Expats Club, where his expertise on Thai immigration and labour laws, along with his deep understanding of expat concerns regarding Thai taxes, made him one of the club’s most popular presenters. His talks consistently drew a full house, as attendees valued his clarity, humour, and practical advice on often complex issues.

Openly gay for most of his life, Barry lived with dignity, authenticity, and compassion. Friends and colleagues remember him as a man of integrity, intelligence, and quiet humour — someone who bridged cultures and dedicated his life to helping others.





Barry had no living relatives, but leaves behind countless friends, readers, and admirers whose lives he touched. His passing is an immense loss for Pattaya and for all who had the privilege to know him.

