TAT and Lazada team-up to offer Pattaya tourism deals

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has teamed up with online retailer Lazada to sell tour and travel packages.

Gov. Yuthasak Supasorn chaired TAT’s first traveling monthly meeting Feb. 19 at the Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach with Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and his deputies and tourism executives attending.







Yuthasak explained how TAT previously launched its “365 Days of Wonder Thailand, Travel Every Day” campaign to encourage both domestic and international travel, although most of it is aimed at Thais, who made 189 million domestic trips last year.







The campaign, includes a “365 Wonders Calendar” that collects festivals, events, traditions, tour programs and marketing promotions online.

A key part of the project is to encourage hotels, spas, tour guides and other companies to sell packages and discount coupons on Lazada.



























