Smog in Pattaya hits 20 times higher than critical levels

Air quality in Pattaya nearly hit 20 times the hazardous limit as tiny dust particles hung over the city. The so-called PM 2.5 level – particular matter 2.5 microns or smaller – hit 175 micrograms a cubic meter of air on Feb. 19, 19.9 times the limit considered healthy by the World Health Organization.







As a result, many areas in Pattaya, Banglamung and Chonburi looked smog covered on the muggy hazy day. The bad air was palpable even near the coast. High PM 2.5 levels may affect health. People should avoid outdoor activities or wear face masks for protection.



























