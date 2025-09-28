Stray dog becomes overnight sensation as gas station ‘Patrol Officer’ with weekly pay

PATTAYA, Thailand – A heartwarming story has gone viral on social media about a male dog named “Namtan” at a gas station in Khlong 7, Pathum Thani. The six-year-old brown dog has been given the role of patrolling the station and assisting customers. Namtan even sports an ID card and reportedly receives a weekly allowance of 300 baht.

On September 26, reporters visited the PTT gas station on Thanyaburi-Wang Noi Road, Khlong 7 Subdistrict, Khlong Luang District. Namtan can be seen sitting near the fuel pumps wearing a collar with an ID card that reads his name, nickname “Tan,” and title “Patrol Unit.” He checks nearly every vehicle entering and leaving the station.







Mr. Phanomchai Kamtha, captain of the fuel station, shared that Namtan has been at the station for four years, performing patrol duties and interacting with customers. If any noisy motorbike riders or troublemakers enter the premises, Namtan will bark to ward them off.

Owner Theerapong Lappolthawiying explained that Namtan was a stray they took in out of compassion. The ID card was added so that people know he has an owner in case he goes missing. The “salary” is actually the weekly cost of food, reflecting the station’s care rather than formal payment. The gas station also provides employment opportunities to people with disabilities and those from underprivileged backgrounds whenever possible.



































