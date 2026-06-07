Strikes, spares, and scholarships navy nursing alumni rally in Pattaya for charity and education

PATTAYA, Thailand – Alumni of the Royal Thai Navy Nursing College gathered in Pattaya on June 6 for a charity bowling tournament aimed at raising funds for educational and community initiatives while strengthening ties between graduates across generations. The event, organized by the Navy Nursing Alumni Association, was officially opened at SF Strike Bowl on the sixth floor of Central Festival Pattaya Beach. Senior alumni, healthcare professionals, private-sector representatives, and distinguished guests attended the gathering in a warm and friendly atmosphere.







The tournament attracted 30 teams, with three participants per team, bringing together a total of 90 bowlers from various sectors. Captain Kanoknuch Khampak, Chairperson of the Alumni Association’s Fundraising Committee, said the charity event was organized to generate financial support for the association’s activities, public-benefit projects, educational scholarships, and the continued development of the Royal Thai Navy Nursing College. She noted that the funds raised will help enhance educational opportunities and contribute to long-term benefits for society.

Beyond fundraising, the tournament also served as an important platform for alumni from different generations to reconnect, exchange experiences, and strengthen professional networks. Supporters from various organizations also joined the event, helping to foster greater cooperation between the healthcare community and its partners.



Organizers said extensive preparations were made to ensure smooth competition, quality facilities, attractive prizes, and a welcoming environment for participants. The event successfully achieved its goals of supporting charitable causes while promoting unity and lasting connections among alumni members.























































