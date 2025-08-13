Pattaya business owners thank visitors and officials after successful long holiday

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the recent long holiday draws to a close, business owners and city officials in Pattaya are expressing their heartfelt thanks to the visitors who chose the coastal city as their vacation spot.

“Thank you all for selecting Pattaya for your holiday getaway,” said a local restaurant owner. “We wish everyone a safe trip home and look forward to welcoming you back again soon.”

From August 9 to 12, the city experienced a smooth and enjoyable holiday period, with visitors praising the safe environment both around the city and on the beaches. Business operators also commended the local government, especially the Mayor and his team, for their hard work in ensuring safety and order throughout Pattaya.







“The traffic was smooth, the beaches were safe, and we were fortunate not to have any rain,” one restaurateur shared. “It made the city a pleasant place to visit and helped draw tourists to support local businesses.”

The successful holiday season highlights Pattaya’s ongoing appeal as a top tourist destination, thanks to effective collaboration between authorities and local entrepreneurs dedicated to providing a welcoming and secure environment.



































