Srisuwit School hosts charity run to help children in need

PATTAYA, Thailand – Srisuwit School hosted the SVT Run 2023 Charity For Kids, a running event that aimed to raise funds for child protection centers in the area. The December 17 event was attended by approximately 1,500 runners of all ages, who showed their support for the cause by completing an 8-kilometer course within the municipal area of Banglamung.







The event was inaugurated by the director of Srisuwit School, Dr. Pratamaporn Fakrit, who expressed his gratitude to the participants and the sponsors for their generosity and enthusiasm. He also emphasized the importance of the event, saying that it was not only a fun and healthy activity, but also a way to help the children in need.

The funds raised by the event will be donated to two child protection centers: the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center “Baan Kru Ja” and the “Ban Jing Jai” Foundation Children’s Home. These centers provide shelter, education, and counseling to children who have been victims of abuse, exploitation, or abandonment.







The runners were divided into four categories according to their age: X-Run for those aged 31 and above, Y-Run for ages 16-30, Z-Run for ages 7-15, and Kids Spirit for those below 6 years old. The winners of each category received medals and certificates, while all the participants received commemorative T-shirts and souvenirs.

The SVT Run 2023 Charity For Kids was a successful event that showcased the spirit of solidarity and compassion among the people of Pattaya and Banglamung. The event organizers hope to continue this tradition for many years to come, and to inspire more people to join the run for a cause.





























