Sports, music top Pattaya tourism events in July-Aug

Sports and music will lead Pattaya’s effort to reinvigorate tourism in July.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakul laid out the tourism-promotion events schedule for hospitality executives at the June 29 Front Office Managers Alliance (FOMA) Pattaya meeting at the D’Varee Jomtien Beach Hotel.







July 7-10 will see the first event, the Pattaya Sepak Takraw Cup at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium. The Pattaya Marathon returns July 16-17 and a watercraft-racing event still to be scheduled is anticipated for the end of the month, she said.

August will see the return of the Pattaya Music Festival, spread over the four weekends and staged on Pattaya Beach and Lan Po Public Park.





The first Pattaya Trail Run will take place Aug. 13 while the Thailand Para-Badminton International will take place Aug 15-21 at indoor stadium. Finally, the Pattaya Local Speedboat Competition will run in Jomtien Beach Aug. 19-20.

Thitiphan said there will be two or three organized events a month until the end of the year to draw tourists to Pattaya.































