Spectacular ‘Pattaya Fireworks Festival’ blasts off this evening

The Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2021 is scheduled for Nov 26-27 (Fri-Sat) at Central Pattaya Beach, with the official opening ceremony being held at 7.30 p.m. on the central stage.

Over 17,000 fireworks have been loaded on barges in Pattaya Bay in preparation for the show on both days beginning at 8 p.m. onwards.







Beach Road will be closed from 4 p.m. until midnight for the spectacle, which will blast 17,600 rockets in the sky during four shows nightly.

In between pyrotechnics, concerts from Mirr, Paradox (Friday) and Getsunova and Cocktail (Saturday) will entertain the crowd.



Visitors will be fascinated by the fantastic fireworks display along 3 kms of Pattaya Beach, which will also be visible along the coastline. Hotels along the beach should by now be fully booked where visitors can easily see the splendid fireworks from their terraces, rooftops and room balconies.

Parking will be available at Lotus North Pattaya, Terminal 21, Mike Shopping Mall, Royal Garden Plaza, Pattaya School No. 8, Chaimongkol Temple and Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

Sky diving by Sky Extreme Pattaya demonstrations on the beach takes place at 4.30 p.m. and 5.10 p.m. on both days.

































