Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket, Samui, Pattaya flights

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited will resume two more of its domestic services which are Phuket – U-Tapao (starting from 2 December 2021 onwards) and Samui – U-Tapao (starting from 15 December 2021 onwards).







The resumed service between Phuket and U-Tapao will be operated by an ATR72-600 aircraft, starting with three flights per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). The outbound flight PG282 departs Phuket International Airport at 12.15hrs. and arrives at U-Tapao International Airport at 13.55hrs. The inbound flight PG281 leaves U-Tapao International Airport at 14.25hrs. and arrives Phuket International Airport at 16.05hrs.





While the resumed service between Samui and U-Tapao will be operated by an ATR72-600 aircraft, starting with three flights per week (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday). The outbound flight PG293 departs Samui Airport at 14.25hrs. and arrives at U-Tapao International Airport at 15.40hrs. The inbound flight PG294 leaves U-Tapao International Airport at 16.10hrs. and arrives Samui at 17.20hrs.





The resumed services between Phuket – U-Tapao and Samui – U-Tapao in December will make it a total of 12 destinations the airline operates which are;

Bangkok – Samui (v.v.)

Bangkok – Chiang Mai (v.v.)

Bangkok – Phuket (v.v.)

Bangkok – Lampang (v.v.)

Bangkok – Sukhothai (v.v.)

Samui – Phuket (v.v.)

Samui – Singapore (v.v.)

Bangkok – Trat (v.v.)

Phuket – Hat Yai (v.v.)

Bangkok – Phnom Penh (v.v.)

Phuket – U-Tapao (v.v.) (Starting from 2 December 2021 onwards)

Samui – U-Tapao (v.v.) (Starting from 15 December 2021 onwards)







Passengers can visit the website https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule for more details about flight schedules.

For more information and reservations, passengers can contact the airline via the following channels;

Call Center: Tel. 1771 (within Thailand) or +66 2-270-6699 (during 08.00hrs. – 20.00hrs.)

PG Live Chat: https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN

Email: [email protected]







Bangkok Airways remains committed to the safety and hygiene of our passengers and employees as the highest priority. The airlines strictly implement surveillance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.





























