Somtum ‘papaya pok pok’ business thrives in Pattaya

Tourist businesses in Pattaya may be suffering, but Boonsita Charoensuk says there will always be a market for somtam.

The owner of Amara Somtam on Sukhumvit Road will celebrate her third year in business next month with demand remaining strong for spicy papaya salad made with quality ingredients and sold at reasonable prices.





Boonsita said she and her husband are passionate about Issan food and, three years ago, secured a franchise from Sriracha-based Amara to open the company’s third outlet in Pattaya.

Dishes start at just 30 baht, but the signature items are salad with locally caught blue crab for 120 baht, blue crab and prawn somtam for 50 baht, and hot and spicy soup with pork and mushrooms for 80 baht.

Boonsita said the shop offers free parking and Wi-Fi. It is located on Sukhumvit opposite Chong Lom Temple and is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., but closed on the 1st and 16th of each month.





















