Soi Buakhao bars petitions Pattaya to reopen

Soi Buakhao bar owners petitioned Pattaya City Hall to allow them to reopen, even though it’s not up to local officials.

Mayoral secretary Phumpipat Kamolnart received the letter from Romchalee Krans representing the “Save Us Bar Owners” group Nov. 23. The coalition represents 46 entertainment businesses.







Like Walking Street business owners who did the same thing a day earlier, the group asked for bars to be reopened now that Pattaya is receiving international tourists.

And, as before, there’s nothing that Pattaya City Hall can do. The decision to reopen bars and allow the sale of alcohol in restaurants is up to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Cabinet an Chonburi Province. The best city hall can do is pass along the letter.

































