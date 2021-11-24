Pattaya seafood market checked for freshness, fairness

Consumer advocates checked fresh seafood on offer at Lan Po Market ahead of the busy holiday season.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai accompanied by Chonburi and Pattaya consumer-protection officers checked stalls at the Naklua market Nov. 23.







Seafood was checked for freshness as well as how they were stored and displayed, with agents testing ice and water for borax powder, bleach and fungicide. Sellers also were inspected to ensure their scales were accurate and prices were displayed clearly.

Manote said inspections will be done quarterly at random times to ensure safety and fairness for the increasing number of tourists visiting Pattaya.



























