Skate rink opens at Pattaya’s Royal Garden mall

Pattaya’s Royal Garden Plaza is cashing in on the skate craze with the opening of Vattui Skate Rink and Skate Park.

There’s no ice – the space is strictly for rollerbladers – but the feeling is similar for youths enjoying the rink on the ground floor by the fountain at Royal Garden’s Second Road entrance.







Owner Watmonkok Raseesawad celebrated the opening by decorating her venue in a Halloween theme and inviting female deejays to entertain patrons.

During October, it’s only 50 baht to use the roller rink, with rental equipment or skaters’ personal gear. Renting skates costs 100 baht.







































