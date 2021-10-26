Skate rink opens at Pattaya’s Royal Garden mall

Watmonkok Raseesawad hopes her Vattui Skate Rink and Skate Park will cash in on the skate craze inside Royal Garden Plaza.

Pattaya’s Royal Garden Plaza is cashing in on the skate craze with the opening of Vattui Skate Rink and Skate Park.

There’s no ice – the space is strictly for rollerbladers – but the feeling is similar for youths enjoying the rink on the ground floor by the fountain at Royal Garden’s Second Road entrance.



Owner Watmonkok Raseesawad celebrated the opening by decorating her venue in a Halloween theme and inviting female deejays to entertain patrons.

During October, it’s only 50 baht to use the roller rink, with rental equipment or skaters’ personal gear. Renting skates costs 100 baht.

Female deejays are ready to get the skates moving with modern dance music.



Vattui Skate Rink & Skate Park is on the ground floor by the fountain at Royal Garden’s Second Road entrance.



Before or after skating, head to the Halloween makeup center for a scary makeover.









