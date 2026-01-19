Is Pattaya chasing away Western tourists as angry voices cite prices odor noise and a changing crowd

PATTAYA, Thailand – A wave of blunt, often frustrated comments from Pattaya Mail readers has reignited a long-running question: is Pattaya intentionally—or unintentionally—pushing away its traditional Western visitor base?

Long-time residents and repeat visitors argue that the resort city is in visible decline, citing soaring prices, environmental issues, and a nightlife scene they say no longer offers value. Complaints range from unpleasant odors in key nightlife zones and aggressive motorbike riding to what many describe as unchecked price inflation—bar fines, drinks, and companionship all costing far more than before, with far less satisfaction.







Several commenters who say they have lived in Pattaya for decades claim the city today bears little resemblance to what they first encountered in the 1990s. In their view, Western tourists—Europeans, Australians, and Americans—are spending less time in Pattaya or skipping it altogether, pushed out by rising costs and a feeling that the city no longer caters to them.

A recurring theme is “greed.” Readers argue that as visitor numbers soften, some businesses respond by raising prices instead of lowering them, a strategy they believe is self-defeating. According to these critics, price reductions are avoided because they are seen as a loss of face, even if they might bring customers back through the door.

Others point to structural changes in the nightlife economy. They say many younger and more attractive freelancers have moved away from bars altogether, choosing social media platforms, private messaging apps, or closed booking networks instead. What remains in traditional venues, they argue, struggles to justify premium pricing.



Underlying the anger is a perception—fair or not—that Pattaya is pivoting toward so-called “higher-quality” tourists from other regions, leaving long-term Western visitors feeling unwelcome and disposable. City officials and tourism authorities, however, continue to emphasize diversification and sustainability, insisting Pattaya must evolve beyond its old image.

Whether this evolution is smart adaptation or a slow self-inflicted wound depends on who you ask. What is clear is that nostalgia is strong, dissatisfaction is growing, and many long-time Pattaya regulars no longer recognize the city they once called a second home.



































