Share the Joy of Giving – Blind School in Pattaya seeks support for Christmas celebration and gifts for students

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind, Principal Pratheep Yodsingh announced preparations for a Christmas celebration aimed at bringing joy to the school’s 90 students, December 10. This annual event will mark the festive season and the countdown to the New Year. The school has committed to ensuring every child receives a gift, but additional support is needed to meet the goal.







Currently, there is a significant shortage of gifts. The school is calling on private sectors and individuals to contribute and help bring happiness to the children. Essential items needed include computer headphones, which the students frequently use for exploring the internet but often break. Other valuable gifts include LEGO sets to aid motor skills and cognitive development, as well as talking watches designed for the visually impaired, which announce the time with the press of a button.

Additionally, the school is seeking more food stalls to enhance the celebration. Interested donors or organizations can deliver gifts or support the event by contacting 087-833-4198.







































