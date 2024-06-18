Senate approves marriage equality bill in historic vote

The Senate has approved the Marriage Equality Bill in its second and third readings, making Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to implement such a law to legally recognize same-sex marriage.

The bill will now be sent to the Cabinet, after which the Prime Minister will present it to the King. The law will come into effect 120 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette.







Everyone will be able to register their marriage at district offices or local administration offices.

A celebratory event will be held on the lawn in front of the Thai Khu Fah Building at Government House to mark the historic passage of the marriage equality law.

Starting at around 4:30 PM, civil society groups will march from Parliament to Government House, transforming the route into a “Rainbow Road of Equality” and symbolizing the collective journey towards equal rights for all.









The event will feature activities such as equality-themed painting, a sticker booth, flower arches, photo spots symbolizing equality, and commemorative items.

Originally, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was scheduled to attend the event, but due to contracting COVID-19, he has assigned Ms. Jiraporn Sinthuprai, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, to attend on his behalf. (TNA)





































