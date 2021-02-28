Seafood sells big on Koh Larn over holiday

Not only tourists were moving through Koh Larn’s front pier. The seafood was going fast too.

Sellers reported brisk sales Feb. 26-27 as nearly 10,000 people a day visited the Pattaya resort island. Crab, shrimp, squid, shells and various types of fish were all in high demand.







One seller, identified as Dilok, said 80 percent of the tourists he saw arriving at the front pier were Thai with foreigners, most with Thai partners, making up the rest.

Ferry operators added more boats to the schedule for the busy Macha Bucha holiday weekend, but regular schedules will resume Monday.



























