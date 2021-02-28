Chiang Mai uncle jailed for raping, impregnating 12-year-old niece

A 60-year-old Chiang Mai uncle was arrested for raping and impregnating his 12-year-old niece.

Mae Tang police apprehended Suang Kareugn at a cousin’s house in San Pah Thong District Feb. 25. He was charged with indecency and rape of a minor age 13-15.







A teacher called police after seeing the girl’s baby bulge when she returned to class after schools reopened. She became pregnant about seven months ago while staying with her uncle when schools were shut during the first coronavirus outbreak. The girl said she had been raped repeatedly by her uncle.

Police are also investigating reports Suang raped the girl’s mother, who moved to Malaysia when the victim was a baby. The mother, however, still sent her daughter to live with her aunt and uncle, a cattle farmer whose two sons are both in prison for drug offenses.

Suang was brought back to the house to re-enact his crime for police as neighbors jeered.

















