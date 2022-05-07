Scattered thundershowers and strong winds in Pattaya over the weekend

Scattered thundershowers mostly in NakhonNayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C.Maximum temperature 32-36 °C. Southeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and above 2 meters offshore.



During 6-10 May, Southeasterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers. During 11-12 May, Southwesterly wind 15-35 Km/hr. Wave height 1 – 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers.Scattered thundershowers throughout the period with isolated heavy rains.Minimum temperature 24-27 °C.Maximum temperature 31-36 °C.







Across Thailand

The stronger easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the country and the Gulf leading to heavy to very heavy rains in some places of the South. People should beware of the severe condition and its accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows. Meanwhile, more rain will be likely in the upper portion of the country. The stronger wind in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand forces the waves about 2 meters high in the Andaman Sea and above 2 meters in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. From 7 to 9 May, the active low-pressure cell over lower Bengal is expected to develop to the cyclone moving to the upper portion.



































