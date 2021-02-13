Pattaya officials pay respects to city forefathers for Chinese New Year

Pattaya didn’t hold a lavish festival this year, but its administrators did mark the start of the Year of the Ox with quiet ceremonies at three places in the city.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, top deputies, administrators and civil servants paid respects to the King Taksin the Great statue at city hall and the Prince Chumphon Khetudomsak monument at the Thappraya Hill viewpoint Feb. 12.

The group also visited the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, which did hold a Chinese New Year celebration at its Naklua headquarters.

Sawang Boriboon rescue chief Prasit Thongthitcharoen kicked off the dancing lion and dragon show before foundation and city officials prayed and made offerings at statues representing Chinese deities.





























