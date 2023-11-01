Rotary fundraiser promotes awareness in global fight against Polio

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Head of State Chamber at the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel set the stage for a splendid display of camaraderie and philanthropy as the Rotary Club Pattaya Marina, led by President Gerard Porcon, organized a Charity Dinner and Dance on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The primary objective was to rally support for The Rotary Foundation and the End Polio Now project.

With a turnout of over 200 Rotarians and guests, the evening exuded sophistication and entertainment. The distinguished gathering included District Governor Viroj Pipatchaisiri of District 3340 R.I., local dignitaries, and devoted Rotarians from Pattaya and the surrounding region.







A highlight of the evening was the extraordinary performance by 5-year-old prodigy Elvis Presley, who recently triumphed at the Wonder People talent tournament. Hailing from the Father Ray Home for children, Elvis showcased his exceptional talent, leaving the audience in awe. The children from Baan Jing Jai, also winners at the same contest, added to the joyous atmosphere with a captivating Thai classical dance.

The Dinner Dance featured a lineup of talents including Howard Posener, Magician to the Stars; Lita, the Violin Princess; and Rolf Rüegg with Jason & Friends. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement, complemented by door prizes, raffles, and auctions, all contributing to the charitable cause. Generous donations were not just accepted; they were encouraged, with all proceeds earmarked to benefit underprivileged children in Pattaya and worldwide through The Rotary Foundation.







Dr. Olivier Meyer, the Assistant Governor for Zone 4, shed light on the Rotary Foundation, established in 1917 by Rotary International’s sixth president, Arch Klumph. Operating as an endowment fund, it is dedicated to providing ongoing and sustainable income for Rotary’s mission to ‘Do Good in the World.’ Over the years, it has evolved into an impressive billion-dollar fund supporting projects led by Rotarians globally.

A significant recipient of donations to The Rotary Foundation is the Annual Fund, directing contributions to both the District Fund and the World Fund. These funds play a pivotal role in supporting Rotary projects through global and district grants, showcasing the active participation of members in achieving the foundation’s mission.







The evening emphasized the foundation’s unique qualities as an enabling organization, relying solely on donations from members and friends. It urged not only financial contributions but active involvement in utilizing the funds to advance the mission of fostering world understanding, goodwill, and peace.

As the night unfolded with magic, music, and a shared commitment to a noble cause, the Rotary Club of Pattaya Marina not only orchestrated a memorable event but also propelled a significant step forward in the global fight against polio.































