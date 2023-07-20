Rotary Clubs in Pattaya embrace the 2023-24 theme of “Create Hope in the World”

Pattaya, Thailand – In a series of captivating installation ceremonies held throughout the month of July, seven Rotary clubs in Pattaya welcomed their new presidents and boards of directors for the 2023-24 terms. The ceremonies presided over by District Governor Viroj Pipatchaisiri of District 3340 R.I., were a testament to Rotary’s unwavering commitment to serving humanity, revolving around the inspiring theme of “Create Hope in the World.”







The festivities commenced on Sunday, July 2, at the Siam Bayshore Resort, where Gerard Porcon was installed as the President of the Rotary Club of Pattaya Marina. Steve Rochester took the helm as President of the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard, while Dieter Barth assumed the role of President of the Rotary Club Phoenix Pattaya. Additionally, Philip Wall-Morris was installed as President of the Rotary Club of Pattaya-Banglamung. The installation ceremonies at the resort set the stage for an exciting year ahead.







During the ceremony, President Steve Rochester was honored with the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow award. This recognition highlighted his significant contributions to promoting understanding and friendly relations between people worldwide. The award acknowledged his embodiment of the humanitarian and educational goals of The Rotary Foundation, exemplifying a lifelong commitment to assisting those in need both locally and globally.

The following day, Monday, July 3, Jahangir Hossain assumed the presidency of the Rotary Club of Pattaya. Their installation ceremonies took place at the Unique Regency Hotel Jomtien. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet graced the ceremonies with his presence. At the end of the formalities a sumptuous rooftop buffet was served.

The last two Rotary club installations were held at the prestigious Royal Cliff Grand Hotel on Saturday, July 8 when Natthakan Laothong and Bijen Jonnche were respectively installed as Presidents of the Rotary E-Club of Dolphin Pattaya International and the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya.

At this ceremony, PP Margret Deter and PP Chanunda Kongphol also received their Paul Harris Fellow Awards for allaying suffering, improving living conditions, and providing educational opportunities for young people somewhere in the world.

A significant moment during the proceedings was when PDG Peter Malhotra called Philippe Guenat to the stage to receive the Paul Harris Fellow Award. This distinguished honor, the highest accolade bestowed by Rotary, celebrated Philippe Guenat’s lifelong dedication to helping others and his relentless fight against poverty, illiteracy, and the betterment of the lives of the less fortunate. Peter expounded on their long friendship spanning over 30 years and that Philippe has proven throughout his life that he is a true philanthropist.

The installation ceremonies were characterized by an atmosphere brimming with anticipation and excitement as the newly elected presidents and boards of directors were warmly embraced by their respective Rotary clubs. These dedicated individuals embodied the essence of inspiring leadership, showcasing unwavering dedication and a passion for making a positive difference in the world. The clubs themselves reflected a diverse membership, uniting people from various backgrounds, professions, and age groups under a shared purpose.







The chosen theme, “Create Hope in the World,” as set forth by Rotary International President Gordon R. McInally of Scotland, resonated throughout the ceremonies. It served as a reminder of the clubs’ mission to transform lives, improve communities, and have a global impact. Against the backdrop of Pattaya’s scenic beauty and the city’s warm hospitality, the atmosphere was both festive and joyful.

Cultural performances enchanted the audience, filling the air with a sense of awe and igniting their spirits. Inspiring speeches and heartfelt testimonials further heightened emotions and reinforced the collective commitment to “Service Above Self.” These ceremonies etched indelible memories, blending joy, camaraderie, and celebration into one unforgettable experience.







As the installation ceremonies concluded, a new chapter unfolded for the Rotary clubs in Pattaya. Inspired by the theme “Create Hope in the World,” the newly appointed leaders and board members embarked on their service journey. Fueled by passion, expertise, and the unwavering support of their fellow Rotarians, they were determined to make a lasting impact, improving lives and fostering hope for a brighter future.

Please come back to see hundreds of photographs of the Rotary Clubs Installations ceremonies which Pattaya Mail will post shortly.















Please come back to see hundreds of photographs of the Rotary Clubs Installations ceremonies which Pattaya Mail will post shortly.

















