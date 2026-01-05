Meet Chef Thianchai Lorlertsakun – The Culinary Heart of Thai Garden Resort

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai Garden Resort Pattaya proudly welcomes back Chef Thianchai Lorlertsakun as the new Head of Culinary. With over two decades of experience in kitchens across the globe, Chef Thianchai returns to lead the resort’s culinary offerings into an exciting new era.

A true master of Thai cuisine, his career has spanned high-profile positions in Bangkok, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, and Saudi Arabia, where he gained a reputation for combining the bold, authentic flavors of Thailand with refined international techniques. His deep respect for ingredients, precision in execution, and creative flair make him a standout talent in the world of hospitality.







At Thai Garden Resort, Chef Thianchai now heads a dynamic culinary team dedicated to delivering excellence across every dish. From thoughtfully composed daily à la carte menus to the much-anticipated Saturday Buffet Nights, his influence is evident in every bite. Guests can expect an elevated dining experience where traditional Thai favorites meet global comfort cuisine, all prepared with heart and innovation.

With Chef Thianchai’s return, Thai Garden Resort enters a vibrant new chapter — one where passion, global expertise, and Thai hospitality come together to create truly memorable meals.



































