Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard Raises 50,000 Baht for Children’s Charities at Annual Christmas Party

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Saturday, December 14, 2024, the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard Pattaya (RCES) held its Annual Charity Christmas Party at the Siam Bayshore Resort Pattaya. The event, hosted by President Rodney James Charman, Assistant District Governor Steve Rochester, and Club Secretary Kim Waddoup, aimed to raise funds for local charitable organizations, continuing the club’s strong tradition of community support.

Over 175 distinguished guests attended, including members of Rotary District 3340 from both Thai and international communities, representatives from local Rotary clubs, and members of Pattaya’s expat community. The gathering showcased a shared commitment to giving back, highlighting the true spirit of Rotary.



President Rodney James Charman opened the evening with a warm welcome, encouraging attendees to support the charity raffle featuring exceptional prizes generously donated by hotels and businesses from Pattaya and Bangkok.

The evening was made even more special by a delightful performance of Christmas songs by a children’s choir from the ASEAN Education Centre (AEC) and the Child Protection & Development Centre (CPDC). The young performers, who later received gifts from the RCES team, brought smiles and holiday cheer to the audience. Radchada Chomjinda, Director of Human Help Network Foundation Thailand (HHNFT), expressed heartfelt gratitude for RCES’s ongoing support of the AEC and acknowledged contributions from other Rotary clubs and individuals.







During the event, President Rodney presented a donation of 50,000 baht to HHNFT, with additional funds promised from the evening’s raffle proceeds. The evening’s fundraising efforts will be equally distributed among three charities: the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, the Good Shepherd Sisters Education Centre, and the Anti-Trafficking and Child Abuse Centre (ATCC).

Guests enjoyed a sumptuous Christmas buffet prepared by the Siam Bayshore Resort’s Executive Chef and team. The lively atmosphere continued after dinner with a fun-filled, calorie-burning dance session led by the vibrant performances of the ‘Dhudz and Friends’ band.

The Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard’s Annual Charity Christmas Party exemplified the spirit of fellowship and generosity, bringing together a diverse community to support meaningful causes and create a positive impact in Pattaya.













































